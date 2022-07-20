Mumbai: BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar writes to BMC; slams civic body for shoddy desilting work

BJP's MLA from Kandivali region, Yogesh Sagar | Twitter

The BJP's MLA from Kandivali region, Yogesh Sagar, has written a letter to BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and sought inquiry through the vigilance department pertaining to poor desilting work done by the BMC this year.

In the letter, Sagar stated that the intense spell of monsoon in the last eight days has made a 'pol-khol' of poor desilting work done by the BMC. Because of the huge amount of garbage and silt in the nullahs, storm water couldn't pass through.

Further, Sagar alleged that BMC has spent 83.9 crore to clean the big nullahs, and 102.35 crore to clean the small nullahs. Inspite of spending a huge amount money, not even 10 per cent of the desilting work has been done by the BMC. Contractors have shown their work only on paper but in reality, the desilting work is bad.

Therefore, he sought an inquiry through the vigilance department and and said that no further payment should be made till the inquiry report comes. He also warned that if no corrective measures are taken by BMC, then the BJP will protest against it.