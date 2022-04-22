Mumbai: BJP MLA Amit Satam accuses Rs 16 crore of corruption By BMC officials in tendering process of tunnel laundry

BJP MLA Amit Satam has alleged corruption in the tendering process of the construction of a tunnel laundry to wash clothes from BMC hospitals. He claimed that a BMC official took a kickback of Rs 16 crore to issue the tender. Further, he warned that he would bring the evidence before the investigation agency at the right time.

Demanding cancellation of the tender, Satam has written to BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, stating that if he studies the tenders he would understand his allegations. In the letter, he has stated, “There is no coordination among technology, technical specification and experience of contractors. All the criteria are made up in such a way that a particular contractor will be benefitted.”

The MLA has further alleged that the tender should be issued as per the guidelines of the BMC and COVID-19 Vaccination Centres. He said that while awarding contracts, the company’s experience must be taken into consideration. “However, the guidelines are not followed to pave ways for private and foreign companies,” he alleged.

Making a scathing attack on BMC officials, Satam said they proposed to build the machine at TB Hospital. “How can you construct a laundry tunnel at a TB hospital when you have to dry the clothes in an open area. Would people around it not get infected? We are told that the health department refused to give permission. If the health department is not convinced, then are you not trying to play with the other patients and doctors lives ?” he asked.

He has asked Chahal to take strict action against officials involved in the matter, else the citizens would feel that the BMC is protecting corrupt workers.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 09:28 PM IST