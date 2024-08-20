Mumbai: BJP MLA Ameet Satam Suggests Practical Fixes To End Andheri Subway Flooding Crisis

Ameet Satam | FPJ

Mumbai:The recurring issue of waterlogging at the Andheri subway has once again drawn attention, with the subway being closed 28 times this monsoon season, causing significant disruptions to daily commuters. Despite several proposals, including micro tunneling initiatives to alleviate this problem, tangible solutions have yet to be implemented.

In a recent letter addressed to Abhijit Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner, BJP MLA Ameet Satam of Andheri West expressed concern over the inefficacy of past proposals and emphasized the need for immediate and feasible interventions. The letter references an earlier micro tunneling proposal worth ₹140 crore, which aimed to construct an underground drainage system stretching from the Andheri Subway to Bhardawadi. This project, however, was opposed by local residents and eventually scrapped in 2018 by the then Municipal Commissioner, Ajoy Mehta.

Subsequently, a more ambitious micro tunneling project worth ₹600 crore was proposed, yet it was deemed unfeasible after an IIT report raised concerns about its practicality. With the subway closures ranging from 15 minutes to as long as four hours, MLA Satam has urged the municipal authorities to adopt simpler and more cost-effective measures.

"Given the high costs and impracticality associated with the previous proposals, I firmly believe that these measures will significantly reduce the water accumulation at Andheri Subway. Implementing these solutions will not only save public funds but also ensure a smoother commute for the citizens without the recurring inconvenience caused by flooding”, MLA Satam stated in his letter.

The Andheri subway has been a persistent problem for Mumbai's infrastructure, particularly during the monsoon season. This year alone, the Andheri subway has faced closures ranging from 15 minutes to 4 hours on each of the 28 occasions this monsoon season. Past efforts to address this issue have included expensive and complex proposals that ultimately failed to materialize.

MLA Ameet Satam told FPJ, "To solve the Andheri Subway flooding, we should construct an underground holding pond on the east side to capture water flow, like at Milan Subway. We need rainwater harvesting pits in the SWD after consulting IIT experts and a geological survey. Enhancing the sewer network on the east side and increasing the SWD capacity on SV Road, with water diversion through the wide culvert near the millionaire building, are essential. Lastly, widening the nalla from the millionaire building to its end will ensure proper drainage and prevent future flooding."

The coming weeks will be crucial as the BMC deliberates on the proposed solutions, aiming to ensure that the Andheri subway remains accessible, even during heavy rainfall. The citizens of Andheri await the implementation of these remedies with hope for a more permanent fix to the water logging woes that have plagued the area for years.

Key Issues and Solutions Proposed by MLA Ameet Satam

1. Construction of Holding Ponds:

- A holding pond on the east side below the ground or road level to collect water flowing from the east, similar to the one at Milan Subway. This would prevent water from inundating the subway.

2. Rainwater Harvesting in SWD:

- Installing rainwater harvesting pits in the Storm Water Drainage (SWD) system to soak up as much water as possible, particularly after conducting a geological survey and consulting IIT experts.

3. Sewer Network Evaluation:

- Assessing and enhancing the existing sewer network on the east side, aiming to minimize sewage water from entering the subway area.

4. Augmenting SWD Network on SV Road:

- Increasing the capacity of the SWD network on SV Road and diverting water through the wide culvert near the millionaire building, preventing it from reaching the subway.

5. Widening the Nalla:

- Expanding the nalla that runs from the millionaire building to its end to ensure proper drainage and prevent flooding.