Mumbai: BJP MLA Ameet Satam Inaugurates Kaka Joseph Baptista Garden And East Indian Bhavan

Ameet Satam inaugurates the Kaka Joseph Baptista Garden and East Indian Bhavan dedicated to the freedom fighter’s legacy in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, May 18: The Kaka Joseph Baptista Garden and East Indian Bhavan, dedicated to the renowned freedom fighter who valiantly defended Lokmanya Tilak and Veer Savarkar in court during India’s freedom struggle, were inaugurated on Sunday by Mumbai BJP president and MLA Ameet Satam.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed a large turnout from the East Indian community. The project was executed using development funds allocated by Satam.

Satam highlights Baptista’s contribution

“I had raised this demand in the Assembly, following which the government allotted the land. On this land, the Bhavan has now been built. Just like the Agri-Koli community of Mumbai, the East Indian community is also indigenous and has its own distinct culture. Kaka Joseph Baptista is a source of pride for this community. He was the lawyer for Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Veer Savarkar, and it was he who coined the historic slogan, ‘Swaraj is my birthright’,” Satam said at the event.

Satam added that the Bhavan has been named after Baptista in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to India’s freedom movement.

Complex includes museum and community facilities

The complex features a grand statue of Baptista, an “East Indian Museum” showcasing the community’s rich history and culture, a landscaped garden, modern amenities for citizens and children, a play area, a skill development centre for youth and a spacious pavilion for social and family gatherings.

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He credited the successful completion of the project to the efforts of Mobai Gaothan Panchayat leaders, including Gleason Barretto, Alphi D’Souza and the trustees of the Panchayat.

“The garden and building have been dedicated to this great revolutionary who played a significant role in the freedom struggle,” Satam said.

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