Mumbai: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son Neil booked for cheating amid row over Rs 57 crore crowd-funded for INS Vikrant

A day after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya of siphoning off Rs 57 crore on the pretext of crowd-funded in 2013-14 to preserve India’s first aircraft carrier INS Vikrant after it was decommissioned by the Indian Navy, the Trombay Police have registered an offence against Somaiya and his son Neil for cheating.

According to the police, former army personnel approached the police and registered a complaint, acting on which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered. Kirit Somaiya and his son have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for criminal breach of trust (406) and cheating (420) and common intention (34).

A senior police official said that the complainant, Baban Bhosale, an ex army man, had paid a contribution of Rs. 2,000 from his hard-earned money in a bid to save INS Vikrant, but when he filed a Right To Information (RTI) to ascertain where the funds have gone, if it did not save the decommissioned aircraft, he learnt that no such funds were sent to the Raj Bhavan, which raised an alarm. The former army man was furious and then lodged a complaint, acting on which a case was registered.

In his complaint, Bhosale has accused Kirit, Neil Somaiya and other persons for misappropriation of funds collected from various areas of the city like Churchgate, Bhandup, Mulund, Andheri, and Bandra among others, which were allegedly never used for the purpose they were collected.

The action is followed by Raut's interaction in Delhi, wherein he said that a campaign led by Kirit Somaiya in 2013-14 collected Rs. 57 crore from the public to turn INS Vikrant into a museum rather than be broken down, but this money, which was to be deposited, never made it to the Raj Bhavan according to a right to information (RTI) response.

