BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son Neil booked for siphoning Rs 57 crore raised for INS Vikrant

Priyanka Navalkar | Updated on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya | PTI
A day after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya of siphoning off Rs 57 crore on the pretext of crowd-funding in 2013-14 to preserve India’s first aircraft carrier INS Vikrant after it was decommissioned by the Indian Navy, the Trombay Police have registered an offence against Somaiya and his son Neil for cheating.

According to police, a former army personnel approached the police and registered a complaint, acting on which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered. Kirit Somaiya and his son have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for criminal breach of trust (406) and cheating (420) and common intention (34).

The action is followed by Raut's interaction in Delhi, wherein he said that a campaign led by Kirit Somaiya in 2013-14 collected Rs 57 crore from the public to turn INS Vikrant into a museum rather than be broken down, but this money was to be deposited with the Raj Bhavan according to a right to information (RTI) response.

