Mumbai: BJP leader Ashish Shelar booked for comment against Mayor Kishori Pednekar

The Marine Drive police late on Wednesday night booked BJP MLA Ashish Shelar over his "objectionable" comment against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Kishori Pednekar. While Mayor over Worli cylinder blast in which three persons had died including the an infant, Shelar allegedly stated whether Mayor was "sleeping" for 72 hours.

Late on Wednesday, Pednekar visited Marine Drive police station where her statement was recorded. According to sources Shelar has been booked under section 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) and 509(word, gesture or act insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

On Tuesday, Pednekar and many woman corporators of Shiv Sena met Mumbai Police chief and filed complaint against Shelar while the state Women's commission has also objected to Shelar's statement and directed police to submit a report.

Last week, Shelar had slammed Pednekar for allegedly delayed response in reaching out to cylinder blast victims that occured Worli last week. During media interaction Shelar allegedly asked Pednekar if she had been sleeping for 72 hours. Soon after the mention of the world "sleeping" in Marathi Shelar had corrected his mistake.

Three persons including father and his four month old infant had died last week following a cylinder blast at BDD Chawl last week. They were undergoing treatment at Nair hospital for treatment where they died during treatment allegedly due to negligence of hospital authorities.

Shelar targeted Mayor on the issue saying patients do not receive timely treatment at the hospital neither they feel safe at municipal hospital . He even claimed that neither Mayor nor BMC officials visited the spot. Post incident BJP mambers resigned from health committee in protest.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 11:26 PM IST