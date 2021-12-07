Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar writes to Maharashtra HM Dilip Walse-Patil complaining about BJP MLA Ashish Shelar's objectionable remarks

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar wrote a letter to State Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil complaining about objectionable remarks passed by the BJP MLA Ashish Shelar. She stated in the letter that Shelar had not only insulted her but also insulted all the other women of society. She made it clear that she will lodge a complaint against Shelar.

In the letter, Pednekar claimed Shelar made the statement while addressing a press conference on December 04. While speaking on the Worli cylinder blast. wherein, four people got severely injured. Shelar said "Where were you (the mayor) sleeping for these many hours?"

She stated in the letter: "The Mayor is the first citizen of Mumbai; it is also an important post. The term used against me as a woman mayor is objectionable."

On the other hand, Mumbai BJP leaders met Vishwas Nangre Patil, Joint Commissioner Law and order of Mumbai and gave a complaint letter against Twitter users who are deliberately spreading wrong and insulting posts against Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

In the complaint, BJP Mumbai women leaders had given clarification on the statement made by the Shelar. The complaint stated, Mr. Shelar's statement was against Shiv sena leaders who are on the important post. it was not specifically against the Mayor." "On very next statement Shelar has clarified what he wanted to say but some people deliberately twisted the statement", stated in the complaint.

"He has gone mad. He might have not got respect in his party. What would I say to a person like this?" said Mayor Kishori Pednekar commenting against Shelar.

"If you reach the hospital after 72 hours of incident, I ask,'' Where did you sleep? Is this a wrong statement?" said Shelar. "I never made any derogatory statement against any woman and not against the Mayor. I always follow etiquette in my social life," he added.

Shiv Sena to take guardianship of five-year-old survivor of Worli cylinder blast case

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has informed the media on Tuesday that Shiv Sena party will take guardianship of Vishnu Puri, a five-year-old survivor of Worli cylinder blast case.

On Monday, Vidya, mother of Vishnu had died while undergoing treatment at civic-run Kasturba Hospital. Before the incident, the child had lost his father Anand and brother Mangesh.

Pednekar paid a visit to Kasturba Hospital on Tuesday to see the health of Vishnu. When she was asked about Vishnu she told, "We as Shivsena will take guardianship of him, not me or any single person but as a party we are taking Vishnu's guardianship."

On November 30, a fire broke out after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in BDD chawl no.3 Kamgar Vasahat on Ganpatraon Jadhav Marg. All four members of the family were rushed to BYL Nair Hospital. A video had gone viral showing the doctor's and other staff didn't attend patients. BMC has initiated inquiry and suspended doctor, nurse and intern doctor.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 11:11 PM IST