Mumbai: BJP Leader Ameet Satam’s Mother Shital Bhaskar Satam Passes Away; Devendra Fadnavis, Piyush Goyal Offer Condolences

BJP Mumbai Chief Ameet Satam’s Mother Shital Bhaskar Satam Passes Away; Devendra Fadnavis, Piyush Goyal Offer Condolences |

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ameet Satam’s mother, Shital Bhaskar Satam, passed away in Mumbai on Sunday following a prolonged illness.

Leaders express condolences

Following her demise, several party leaders and workers extended condolences and expressed their support to the family.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to X to express his grief and offer condolences to the bereaved family.

“The news of the demise of Shital Satam, mother of BJP Mumbai President MLA Amit Satam, is heartbreaking. I offer my heartfelt tribute to her. I pray at the feet of the Lord that the entire Satam family be granted the strength to bear this sorrow,” his post read.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

State minister Nitesh Rane also expressed his condolences, stating, “The news of the passing of Shital Satam, mother of BJP Mumbai President MLA Amit Satam, is heartbreaking. On this sorrowful occasion, may the entire Satam family find the strength to bear this grief—this is my prayer at the feet of the Lord.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mumbai Mayor, ministers pay tribute

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde also offered her condolences and prayed for strength for the bereaved family.

“May God grant peace to the departed soul. May Satam ji and their family be granted the strength to bear this sorrow—this is my prayer,” Tawde wrote on X.

भाजपा मुंबई अध्यक्ष तसेच आमदार श्री. अमीत साटम जी यांच्या आईच्या निधनाची बातमी अत्यंत दुःखद आहे. ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्म्यास शांती देवो. साटम जी आणि त्यांच्या कुटुंबियांना हे दुःख सहन करण्याची ताकद देवो, हीच प्रार्थना. ओम शांती 🙏 https://t.co/B5wOJjweRr — Ritu Tawde (@TawdeRitu) October 11, 2026

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also extended his condolences, expressing solidarity with the family amid emotional times.

भाजपा मुंबई अध्यक्ष आमदार @AmeetSatam जी यांच्या मातोश्री, श्रीमती शीतल साटम यांच्या निधनाचे वृत्त दुःखद आहे. त्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली. या कठीण प्रसंगी संपूर्ण साटम कुटुंबीयांना या दुःखातून सावरण्याचे धैर्य व बळ मिळो, हीच ईश्वरचरणी प्रार्थना. ॐ शांती 🙏🏻 https://t.co/xxVkJexQNw — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 11, 2026

“In this difficult time, may the entire Satam family find the courage and strength to recover from this sorrow—this is my prayer at the feet of the Lord,” he wrote on X.

Visuals of last rites

Visuals of the last rites of Shital Bhaskar Satam showed an ambulance decorated with flowers, while several people gathered at the site to pay their last respects.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several other leaders, including Prasad Lad, Ashish Shelar, Ashish Agarwal, Chandrakant Patil, Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Vinod Shelar, also offered their condolences and prayers following the news of her demise.