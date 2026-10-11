Mumbai: BJP Leader Ameet Satam’s Mother Shital Bhaskar Satam Passes Away; Devendra Fadnavis, Piyush Goyal Offer Condolences

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ameet Satam’s mother, Shital Bhaskar Satam, passed away in Mumbai on Sunday following a prolonged illness.
Leaders express condolences
Following her demise, several party leaders and workers extended condolences and expressed their support to the family.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to X to express his grief and offer condolences to the bereaved family.
“The news of the demise of Shital Satam, mother of BJP Mumbai President MLA Amit Satam, is heartbreaking. I offer my heartfelt tribute to her. I pray at the feet of the Lord that the entire Satam family be granted the strength to bear this sorrow,” his post read.
State minister Nitesh Rane also expressed his condolences, stating, “The news of the passing of Shital Satam, mother of BJP Mumbai President MLA Amit Satam, is heartbreaking. On this sorrowful occasion, may the entire Satam family find the strength to bear this grief—this is my prayer at the feet of the Lord.”
Mumbai Mayor, ministers pay tribute
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde also offered her condolences and prayed for strength for the bereaved family.
“May God grant peace to the departed soul. May Satam ji and their family be granted the strength to bear this sorrow—this is my prayer,” Tawde wrote on X.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal also extended his condolences, expressing solidarity with the family amid emotional times.
“In this difficult time, may the entire Satam family find the courage and strength to recover from this sorrow—this is my prayer at the feet of the Lord,” he wrote on X.
Visuals of last rites
Visuals of the last rites of Shital Bhaskar Satam showed an ambulance decorated with flowers, while several people gathered at the site to pay their last respects.
Several other leaders, including Prasad Lad, Ashish Shelar, Ashish Agarwal, Chandrakant Patil, Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Vinod Shelar, also offered their condolences and prayers following the news of her demise.