Mumbai: BJP hits out at Shiv Sena, questions CM Uddhav Thackeray’s silence

The BJP came out in full force to support Ravi Rana and his wife Navneet while targeting the erstwhile ally Shiv Sena for the deterioration of law and order situation in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra. A party delegation met the Commissioner of Police Sanjay Pande and complained about the earlier alleged attack on Manoj Kamboj’s car and also on party’s Pol Khol yatra van in the city.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis hit out at the Sena and the MVA government, saying, “So much dictatorship, so much ego, so much hatred… Shame on you. The public is watching. Is there no right to express? Why are those who sing the praises of democracy conveniently silent today?” He further noted that the spate of incidents in the state are quite distressing.

On the other hand, Leader of Opposition in the state council, Pravin Darekar claimed that “the ruling party workers have taken the law into their own hands”. He demanded that the police book Shiv Sena workers who were involved in these attacks.

On the Rana couple, who wanted to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, Darekar said Shiv Sena activists marched towards their (Rana’s) home in the city and they were supported by senior party leaders. “Why is the chief minister silent? If Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut declares tit for tat, the BJP will also follow the same method against the Shiv Sena,” he warned.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 08:10 AM IST