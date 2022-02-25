Mumbai: BJP corporators in BMC Standing Committee object to late issuance of yearly audit reports

The Shiv Sena and BJP corporators in the Standing Committee objected to the late issuance of yearly audit reports by the Municipal Chief Auditor (MCA) to the Standing Committee members and demanded that they needed to examine the latest audit reports.

Shiv Sena corporator and health committee chairman Rajul Patel raised the point of order during the Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday. She said " Audit reports of 2013-14 have been provided to us and many corporators of that time are not here. We need the latest reports." She also alleged that the MCA department is purposely bringing out late reports for the benefit of the opposition party.

BJP corporator Vinod Mishra backed the point of order and said "The audit report is like a mirror. The Audit report shows how much we spent on each sector and it helps BMC from an expenditure point of view." He said "The Chairman should call a special audit on the expenditure made for Covid-19 since March 2020."

The Congress group leader Ravi Raja while addressing the Standing Committee said, "The BMC has various departments. These departments don't provide vouchers and other things which are required for an audit on time. Sometimes they hold vouchers for three years with them. How can MCA conduct an Audit on time?"

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 06:00 AM IST