Mumbai: BJP Corporator Tajinder Singh Tiwana Demands Probe Into Alleged Protection Of Illegal Hoardings

BJP corporator Tajinder Singh Tiwana raised concerns over alleged illegal hoardings during the BMC Standing Committee meeting | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 8, 2026: During Wednesday's meeting of the Standing Committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Corporator and committee member Tajinder Singh Tiwana raised a Point of Objection, expressing serious concern over the issue of illegal advertising hoardings.

Referring to the hoarding erected by Super Syndicate Advertising Company at Bhagirathi Sadan, S.V. Road, Bandra (West), without a valid No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the property owner, Tiwana stated that the structure is completely unauthorised and, therefore, should not be granted any protection or extension of time.

Allegations Against Hoarding Policy

He alleged that by granting the company one month's time to remove the hoarding, the BMC has effectively enabled it to approach the court and obtain a stay order.

As a result, illegal hoardings continue to remain in place for years, advertising companies continue to earn financial benefits, and the Municipal Corporation suffers revenue losses running into crores of rupees.

Tiwana further alleged that there is a serious apprehension that, in certain cases, some municipal officials are indirectly assisting advertising companies in obtaining court stay orders. He demanded an independent and impartial inquiry into the entire matter.

Demand For Inquiry

He also called for a complete assessment of the illegal earnings generated through such unauthorised hoardings, the imposition of financial penalties on the concerned companies, and recovery of the revenue loss suffered by the Municipal Corporation.

He further demanded that responsibility be fixed on officials and staff who failed to act despite repeated complaints over the past several years, and that strict departmental action be initiated against those found responsible.

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Tiwana urged the BMC administration to take immediate action against all illegal hoardings across the city, safeguard public revenue, curb corruption, and ensure stringent action against all those responsible.

He stated, "Those who provide protection to illegal hoardings should not be spared under any circumstances. Protecting the Municipal Corporation's revenue is the administration's foremost responsibility."

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