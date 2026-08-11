Mumbai: BJP Corporator Pratik Karpe Demands AI, Satellite Survey Of Water Sources Amid Climate Change Threat |

Mumbai, August 11: Keeping in view the growing threat of global warming and climate change, it has become imperative to preserve and rejuvenate traditional water sources such as wells, lakes, and natural springs across the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area.

In this regard, BJP Corporator and Mumbai BJP Secretary CA Pratik Karpe has urged the Municipal Corporation, through a formal Notice of Motion, to undertake a comprehensive survey of all water sources in the city using modern technologies.

To address the potential water scarcity arising from rapid urbanisation and declining groundwater levels, CA Pratik Karpe has proposed that all water sources be surveyed using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and satellite technology, with accurate GPS coordinates being mapped for every location.

He has further recommended the creation of a GIS-based Digital Water Map to consolidate data on all wells, lakes, and other water bodies onto a single platform. Additionally, he has proposed the development of a Smart Water Monitoring Dashboard equipped with IoT sensors to enable 24x7 monitoring of water levels and water quality.

Deliberative Study group should be formed including stakeholders like ISRO,IMD,INCOIS,IIT Mumbai & Climate advocacy groups for a comprehensive action plan for Mumbai's water rejuvenation

Lessons can be drawn from Tokyo's water harvesting infrastructure to build resilient systems after consultation with stakeholders, Some of the wells which may be considered as heritage can be recharged for sustained use for future generations.

CA Pratik Karpe stated that the adoption of these advanced technologies would facilitate the planned utilisation of non-potable water, promote groundwater recharge, and ensure the availability of local water reserves during periods of extreme weather and future global warming-related challenges. He has urged the Municipal Commissioner to formulate a comprehensive policy on the proposal and submit a detailed report at the earliest.