Mumbai: BJP Corporator Makarand Narwekar Seeks Vigilance Probe Into BMC M&E Department Projects, Targets Deputy Chief Engineer

BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar demands a vigilance inquiry into projects executed by the BMC's Mechanical and Electrical Department over the past decade | File Pic

Mumbai, June 2: BJP corporator from Colaba, Makarand Narwekar, demanded that a vigilance inquiry should be conducted into all projects handled over the past 10 years by the BMC's Mechanical and Electrical (M&E) Department’s Deputy Chief Engineer Anil Jambhore, claiming that he has been the mastermind behind several scams and irregularities.

Earlier, Narwekar, who is also a Standing Committee member, had raised concerns in a meeting over irregularities in the M&E Department and had demanded a white paper and a comprehensive inquiry into all projects undertaken over the last four years. However, despite directions from the committee chairman, the BMC administration is yet to submit either a white paper or a report, Narwekar said.

Jambhore rejects allegations

However, speaking with the Free Press Journal, Jambhore denied all allegations of irregularities and said that the white paper on the M&E Department's functioning had already been submitted to the Municipal Secretary's office.

"The main allegations levelled were regarding lighting under several skywalks in Mumbai. The lighting is weatherproof and I have already submitted my explanation over that. As asked by the committee, I have submitted the white paper to the Municipal Secretary's office around May 26."

Demand for scrutiny of major projects

Meanwhile, Narwekar, in his letter to Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde, said, "Jambhore has been serving in the M&E Department for the last 10 years and has also been holding the additional charge of Deputy Chief Engineer along with his position as Executive Engineer. He has been the mastermind behind numerous scams and irregularities and a vigilance inquiry should be conducted into all projects executed under his supervision, including an examination of his role in planning, execution, certification and approval processes."

Narwekar highlighted that while inquiries at various levels are reportedly underway regarding oxygen supply and related works carried out during the COVID-19 period, the municipal workshop continues to be entrusted with projects involving substantial financial value.

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Focus on Deonar redevelopment project

"The workshop is also involved in major projects such as the Deonar Redevelopment Project, which is estimated to cost around Rs 1,100 crore, making it necessary to conduct a thorough review of the department’s functioning. Additionally, an independent examination of the tender conditions, nature of work and actual competitiveness of projects executed under the ‘Variable and Fixed Segments’ category needs to be conducted," Narwekar said in his letter.

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