BMC Orders Probe Into M&E Department Projects After BJP Corporator Makarand Narwekar Alleges ₹63 Crore LED Procurement Scam | File Pic

Mumbai: An inquiry has been ordered into all proposals cleared by the BMC’s Maintenance and Engineering (M&E) Department over the past four years under administrative rule, following allegations of corruption and substandard work.

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BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar raised the issue during a Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday and alleged that LED lights installed beneath city skywalks were of inferior quality and poorly maintained. He claimed that lights available for around ₹700 on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal were procured by the civic body for ₹9,993 per unit, alleging a scam worth ₹63 crore.

Narwekar demanded a white paper on the M&E department and sought a detailed probe into all projects executed during the last four years. Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) group leader Amey Ghole demanded a special House meeting to discuss the alleged irregularities in the department. Standing Committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde directed civic officials to submit an inquiry report within 15 days.