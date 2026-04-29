Mumbai: BJP Corporator Makarand Narwekar Seeks Marine Drive Barricaded Lane After Parsi Gymkhana Fatal Crash

BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar demands a dedicated barricaded lane on Marine Drive after the Parsi Gymkhana fatal accident | File Photo

Mumbai, April 29: Days after a tragic accident at Parsi Gymkhana on Marine Drive that claimed three lives, BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar has urged immediate safety measures along the iconic seafront.

In a letter to the Mumbai Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Narwekar has called for barricading one lane of Marine Drive from Nariman Point to Girgaum Chowpatty to create a dedicated and safer corridor for pedestrians, joggers, and cyclists.

The move, he said, would help prevent further mishaps and enhance safety along one of Mumbai’s busiest and most frequented public promenades.

Call for dedicated safety corridor

In his letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and Ashwini Bhide, Narwekar noted that Marine Drive and its adjoining areas witness heavy footfall, with large numbers of citizens stepping out for walking, jogging, and cycling, especially during the morning hours.

He pointed out that earlier, one lane along the stretch from Nariman Point to Girgaum Chowpatty was barricaded to create a safe space for such activities, but the arrangement was discontinued following the pandemic.

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Three killed in recent mishap

“The barricading will create a secure corridor for walking, jogging, and cycling, and help prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future,” said Makarand Narwekar.

On Monday, a two-wheeler collided with a pedestrian near the Parsi Gymkhana junction signal on N.S. Road along Marine Drive, resulting in the deaths of three persons — the rider, pillion rider, and the pedestrian who was out for a morning walk.

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