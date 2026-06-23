Mumbai BJP Chief Ameet Satam Urges BMC To Rejuvenate Lakes, Expand Desalination Amid Water Shortage

Ameet Satam has proposed reviving Mumbai's natural water bodies and boosting desalination capacity to reduce dependence on monsoon rainfall | File Photo

Mumbai, June 24: In the wake of the water shortage in the city, Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ameet Satam has urged the BMC to reduce its dependence on monsoon rainfall by rejuvenating all natural ponds, lakes and reservoirs, and by utilising their water through the execution of a reverse osmosis plant at each site.

In his letter written to Mayor Ritu Tawde and BMC chief Ashwini Bhide on Tuesday, Satam said that the monsoon has been delayed due to the El Niño effect, leading to a water shortage issue for the city.

"Due to climate change, it's becoming more and more necessary to reduce our 100% water dependence on the monsoon, and it's high time we evaluate alternate sources for our water needs in the city," the MLA said.

Call For Alternative Water Sources

"A proper distribution network can then be established to supply water to neighbouring areas. BMC also needs to increase desalination plant capacity to 1,000 MLD for future needs, and work on this should be started at the earliest without delay," he added.

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Satam further urged the BMC to initiate an action plan to rejuvenate all natural ponds, lakes and reservoirs in the city, and to begin utilising their water by setting up reverse osmosis plants at these sites so that the water can be made usable.

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