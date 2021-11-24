Mumbai: Bizman receives money request from unknown WhatsApp number having profile picture of his friend, ends up losing Rs 3 lakhs

Be careful when you receive any message from an unknown number having display picture of someone known to you and seeking financial help. A businessman had recently received such message from an unknown number having his friend's photo as DP. The victim deposited money into thr beneficiary account provided by the fraudster and when accused made more demand for money, the victim cross checked with his friend if he was in need of money, he learnt that he had fallen prey to a WhatsApp DP fraud. The police has registered an offence and are probing further.

According to the police, the complainant (65), is the resident of Bhulabhai Desai Road and is into money transfer business. As per the victim, on November 01, while he was on the way home had received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number. On checking the display picture of the said number, it turned out to be of one of victims' friends. The message had stated that a friend of victim's friend was in urgent need of money and sought Rs 3 lakh assistance.

"The victim tried calling on the number of his friend which he previously had but could not speak to him. Assuming that his friend was in need of money, the victim transferred money in the beneficiary account details provided on the unknown WhatsApp number. Two days later, the victim again received a demand of Rs 2 lakh from the same unknown number. This time the victim acted more cautiously. He asked the person who claimed to be his friend to call him. The person kept telling the victim to trust him and this raised further suspicion. The victim then managed to speak to his friend made informed him about the financial help message he had received from a number which had his DP. The friend denied having any such number. The victim then approached the police and got a complaint lodged," said a police officer.

A case under sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 08:36 PM IST