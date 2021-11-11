Mumbai: Bizman rams car into pedestrians at Worli, held; 3 injured

Mumbai: Two pedestrians and one person in a four-wheeler sustained injuries after a Honda City car rammed into two people after losing control of the vehicle in an inebriated state. The incident occurred on Wednesday near Nehru Planetarium in Worli, said police. Worli Police have apprehended the driver and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act.

According to police, the incident occurred on the southbound arm of the road leading from Worli junction to Nehru Planetarium, when the accused driver, Sajid Raza Shaikh, 24, a businessman by profession, came speeding in his Honda City car and rammed into two pedestrians.

The pedestrian duo, who were identified as Nikhil Jaykumar CH and Rukhsar Shaikh, are local residents and neighbours, who were walking on the road. After the accident, Rukhsar sustained a leg fracture while Nikhil sustained minor injuries.

Police said that the accused driver, Shaikh, was with his group of friends and three people were in the car. All the three of them were under the influence of alcohol, said police. Subsequently, Shaikh was nabbed and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving (section 279), causing grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, or the personal safety of others (section 338) along with sections of MV Act for drunk and rash driving.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 10:59 PM IST