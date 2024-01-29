Mumbai: Bizman Loses Bag Containing Items Worth ₹70K At City Airport | Representational Image

A 45-year-old businessman from Kalyan West lost his bag at the Mumbai Airport containing a pair of gold earrings, a watch, and branded clothes worth Rs70,000. The businessman Irfan Vohara later filed a case against an unidentified person for alleged theft.

Details of FIR

According to the FIR, Vohara, who operates a computer sales and service business, travelled to Bangalore along with his wife on January 3 to visit relatives and returned to Mumbai on January 7. They boarded an Air India flight at 2.30am and were disembarked at 4.30am at Mumbai Airport.

Upon disembarking, they waited at belt 13 for their check-in bag, which they never received. They filed a complaint at the Air India office, where staff assured them their bag would be located and asked them to go home.

Despite waiting for several days, the Vohara family did not receive the bag. Upon inquiring at Bangalore Airport, they learned that the bag had reached Mumbai Airport Terminal 2. Vohara contacted the Air India office, where staff informed him that a man had taken his bag from the belt and left.

CCTV at the airport points out the theif

On January 25, Vohara visited the Mumbai Airport CISF control room. After checking CCTV footage, the CISF staff found an unidentified man taking Vohara’s bag, seated in a cab, and leaving the airport area.

The stolen bag contained a pair of gold earrings, branded male and female clothes, an imported perfume, a female wristwatch, a makeup kit, and male sunglasses. Vohara filed a case under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at Sahar police station on January 27.