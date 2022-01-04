Mumbai: Bizman duped of Rs 3.3 lakh by imposter using fake email account of China-based company

A 55-year-old Powai-based businessman was duped to the tune of ₹3.3 lakh on the pretext of ordering spare parts for his business from a China-based company.

The complainant wired the money to the said account, however, when he did not receive the shipment, he checked with the company and the bank, only to learn that he was cheated by the imposter. A case of cheating and impersonation has been lodged at Powai police station.

According to police, the incident occurred in June last year, when the complainant who is a text tool business tycoon, had allegedly placed an order with a Chinese company, after a correspondence over an email.

In the email trail, the businessman agreed to pay USD 4,598 which is equivalent to ₹3.3 lakh.

After making the wire transfer of the said amount, the businessman also received an invoice receipt, however, the shipment failed to reach the complainant and he wrote to a Chinese company, only to receive no reply.

When he cross-checked with the bank, he realised that the money was debited and after several attempts to reach the company, the money was not returned.

Having realised that he has been duped, the businessman approached the Powai Police and lodged a complaint, acting on which a case was registered against an unidentified person under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

While no arrests have been made, the police probe is underway.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 09:48 PM IST