Mumbai: Bird flu scare grips Chembur, Deonar residents; locals find more bird carcasses

MUMBAI: Amid bird flu scare, dead crows have triggered panic in areas of Deonar and Chembur. Soon after the reports of the dead crows found in Chembur on Sunday afternoon testing positive for Avian Influenza, residents of Chembur and Deonar have complained of more dead crows in their vicinity.

Residents of these areas claim carcasses of dead crows lying in the vicinity and they have no clue what to do and who will dispose of these dead birds.

On Monday afternoon, two crows were found dead in the compound of Saras Baug near Anushakti Nagar in Deonar. In wake of bird flu alerts across the country, none of the residents ventured near the spot to even verify, locals said.

Ronnie Bhaumik, resident of Saras Baug said people even feared to click pictures of the dead birds for record/ evidence to show the BMC. "Panic has gripped the locality. However the bigger concern here is that we are clueless whom to approach, some of the residents even tried to contact BMC. The carcasses are lying in the compound and need to be disposed off."

Bhaumik added, "None of us is sure if the two birds died of H5N1 infection (Avian Influenza). However, that possibility cannot be ruled out, this has spread fear in the area. We need to know whom to approach for help."

Another resident has claimed that on Monday around four to five carcasses of crows were found in Mahul area.

Bird flu cases have been confirmed in Mumbai city and Thane as some samples of dead crows and birds from the region have tested positive for avian influenza on Monday. As many as 11 crows were found dead in Mumbai's Chembur area on Sunday. Before that 13 birds had died in Thane. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has set-up a control room and has appealed to people to promptly report any case of bird deaths in the city. However, BMC is yet to come out with any such advisory of bird flu dedicated control room to assist residents leaving them clueless.

A BMC official said that the area where the crows were found dead on Sunday afternoon is known to be a "highly polluted" area. "The carcasses of two of the 11 crows found dead did test positive for Avian influenza, however, with dumping ground around and Mahul-Trombay industrial area nearby, dead birds due to pollution can be possible too. Currently, pollution is on a rise in Mumbai. In winter, pollution increases. Let's not jump to a conclusion without evidence and spread panic."