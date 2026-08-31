Mumbai: Bikers Skid On 'Extremely Smooth' Mrinaltai Gore Flyover, Video Viral |

Mumbai: Motorists using the recently opened extension arm of the Mrinaltai Gore Flyover towards Relief Road have raised concerns over the smooth road surface, claiming that two-wheelers are losing grip and skidding, particularly during the ongoing monsoon.

Mrinal tai flyover in Mumbai also comes with the revolutionary “Smooth Ride” technology that apparently improve your vehicle’s mileage…



Only small issue: the technology is so advanced that bikers haven’t learnt how to use it yet… so they keep falling. 😭😂 https://t.co/vQIHgFQyvw pic.twitter.com/LpBMFBVgQ5 — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) August 30, 2026

Videos Show Riders Skidding On Smooth Road

Videos circulating on social media show multiple bikers allegedly losing their balance at the same spot on the flyover. In the footage, two-wheelers can be seen skidding on the asphalted stretch near a turn, with at least two to three riders reportedly falling while navigating the section.

Regular commuters have now urged authorities to inspect the road surface and consider making the top layer slightly rougher to improve tyre grip. They have expressed concern that the smooth surface could pose a greater risk to two-wheeler riders when the road is wet. The complaints come just days after a dumper allegedly lost control on the same flyover on August 28, raising further concerns about safety on the newly opened stretch.

According to reports, the dumper was travelling on the flyover's extension towards Relief Road when it allegedly lost control while negotiating a sharp curve. The vehicle crashed into the flyover wall and vision barrier, following which a portion of the barrier collapsed onto S V Road below. The incident could have had serious consequences as the falling structure landed on a road used by motorists. However, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Flyover Opened After Years Of Delays

The Mrinaltai Gore Flyover Extension is a 750-metre-long, four-lane elevated corridor constructed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The flyover provides an important east-west connection, linking the existing flyover network with Ram Mandir Road and Relief Road.

The project was originally commissioned in late 2018 at an estimated cost of around Rs 170 crore. However, construction delays stretched for nearly six years, with the extension finally opening to motorists on June 6, 2026. The final project cost reportedly increased to around Rs 248 crore.

Construction Quality Already Under Scrutiny

The flyover had come under scrutiny soon after its inauguration, with videos appearing online showing what motorists described as loose grit, melting bitumen and uneven patches on the road surface. Citizens had called for an independent technical audit, including an inspection by IIT Bombay, over concerns regarding the quality of construction.

The BMC, however, has maintained that the patchy appearance seen in some portions is linked to the mastic asphalt road-laying process and does not indicate structural failure. With fresh complaints now emerging over two-wheelers allegedly skidding on the smooth surface, motorists are urging the civic authorities to inspect the stretch, particularly the curve towards Relief Road and take corrective measures before a serious accident occurs.