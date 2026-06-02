Mumbai: Bikers Allegedly Attack Garage Staff In Powai After Being Confronted Over Wrong-Side Driving - VIDEO

Mumbai: Bikers Allegedly Attack Garage Staff In Powai After Being Confronted Over Wrong-Side Driving | NextMinute News

Mumbai: A shocking incident of alleged road rage escalated into a violent assault in Powai’s Tunga village after a motorcyclist riding on the wrong side of the road reportedly collided with a pedestrian and was subsequently questioned by local residents and garage workers.

According to information shared by NextMinute News, the incident took place on Saki Vihar Road, where the rider allegedly entered the wrong lane and knocked down a pedestrian. According to information available, locals and employees of a nearby garage confronted the biker over the incident and questioned his reckless riding.

Mumbai - A shocking case of road rage turned into a brutal assault has come to light from Tunga village in Powai, where a group of bikers allegedly stormed a garage and mercilessly beat up its staff. The incident occurred on Saki Vihar Road when a motorcyclist riding on the wrong… pic.twitter.com/IUBdr2PoxQ — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) June 2, 2026

However, the situation soon took a violent turn. Enraged by the confrontation, the motorcyclist allegedly returned with several accomplices and targeted the garage where the workers had questioned him.

The group is accused of forcibly entering the garage premises and launching a brutal attack on the employees. During the assault, the accused allegedly vandalised property inside the garage and physically assaulted multiple staff members.

A CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced and is being widely circulated on social media. The footage purportedly shows a group of men storming into the garage, damaging property and attacking workers present at the location. The visuals have sparked concern among residents and local business owners in the area.

The attack occurred shortly after the argument that followed the collision. The assailants allegedly arrived at the garage in a group and unleashed violence on the staff, turning what began as a road accident dispute into a full-fledged assault.

The incident has raised questions about growing instances of road rage and the ease with which minor disputes can escalate into serious acts of violence. Local residents have expressed concern over the alleged attack and called for strict action against those involved.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/