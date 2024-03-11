Mumbai: Biker Absconds After Snatching Mobile Phone Of Woman Police Constable

Representational Image |

The Mahim police station has initiated an FIR against unidentified individuals following an alleged incident where they reportedly snatched a mobile phone from a lady constable. Both the Mahim police and the Crime Branch are actively engaged in a manhunt to apprehend the accused, who were reportedly wearing helmets during the incident.

Details of incident

The incident unfolded on March 9, when Women Police Constable Sheetal Ghogre (29), affiliated with the Mahim police station, visited the station to file an FIR. Ghogre, on her way from Dombivli to Mahim for duty, was walking on Senapati Bapat Road when the incident occurred around 10.45 pm. Near the gate of Mint College, two helmeted men on a bike approached her. One of the accused snatched her mobile phone while the other drove the bike.

Despite the challenges posed by the helmets concealing their identities, the police are making concerted efforts to track down the suspects. Sheetal Ghogre has formally registered the FIR against the two unidentified men. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

The Mahim police station has invoked sections 392 (pertaining to robbery) and 34 (related to common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the two individuals implicated in the incident. Investigations are currently underway to unravel the circumstances surrounding the alleged mobile phone snatching.