Mumbai: Big names to grace St Xavier's Malhar Conclave 2022 |

Malhar, the annual inter-collegiate festival of Mumbai’s St Xavier’s College, has returned for its 43rd year. Taking inspiration from the Greek goddess of dawn, the festival has revealed its theme as Malhar Aurora: Transcending Horizons.

The Malhar Conclave 2022 will consist of five segments Keynote Session, General Session, Interactive Session, Panel Discussion, and the Performance Session.

The keynote speakers include Bezwada Wilson, who will discuss the topic “Towards Transformation: Initiating Change Through Dialogue”. An Indian human rights activist and an honorary of the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2016, Wilson is also the National Convenor of Safai Karmachari Andolan (SKA), a human rights organisation that has been campaigning for the eradication of manual scavenging.

Another prominent speaker is Palki Sharma Upadhyay, who will be talking about “Objectivity and Opinion in Journalism”. Upadhyay, an award-winning news anchor, and journalist serves as the managing editor and news reader at WION and hosts India’s most-watched primetime English news show called Gravitas Plus. Throughout her career, she has worked for prestigious news organizations such as Doordarshan, CNN-News 18, and the Hindustan Times.

The list of speakers for the general session names Dr Vidita Vaidya on “A Serving of Serotonin: Reviving Psychedelics. A neuroscientist and professor at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai. She was awarded the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize in 2015 in the medical sciences category and is a Fellow of the Indian National Science Academy, National Academy of Sciences, India, and the Indian Academy of Sciences.

Siddhartha Paul Tiwari will shed light on “Technology and Society: Present and Future”. He is an educationist and technologist working with Google Asia Pacific, Singapore. During his career, Tiwari has been actively involved in the development of user trust, safety, and privacy. As a researcher, he has contributed to fields such as sustainable development, including agriculture.

Speakers for the Interactive Session: Dhruv Sehgal on “Crafting through the Character’s Lens”. The actor and writer is known for his work with digital platforms like ‘Filter Copy’ and web series like ‘Little Things'. He has also received the Golden Gateway Dimensions Award at the Mumbai Film Festival in 2015 for his short film ‘Kunaal’.