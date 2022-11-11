Mumbai: Big blow to Uddhav camp, Gajanan Kirtikar joins Shinde faction of Shiv Sena | FPJ

In a setback to the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, the party MP and the Sthaniya Lokadhikar Samiti Mahasangh, a self-appointed watchdog of Maharashtrian interests, leader Mr Gajanan Kirtikar on Friday joined the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde. Mr Kirtikar, who had been a close associate of the Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and later with his son Mr Uddhav Thackeray, decided to finally part ways reportedly for getting funds for a slew of pending works from the state and the Central government from his North West Lok Sabha constituency.

With Mr Kirtikar’s migration, now 13 of the total 18 Thackeray camp MPs have joined the Shinde camp. Mr Kirtikar’s timing is crucial when the BMC elections are slated in the next few months in which Shiv Sena UBT and BJP-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena will be pitted against each other. Mr Kirtikar’s move has shocked the Thackeray camp which was celebrating party MP Mr Sanjay Raut’s release from Arthur Road in connection with the alleged Patra Chawl scam.

For the Shinde camp, Mr Kirtikar’s entry is a major boost as the Thackeray camp had so far succeeded in keeping its remaining flock together in Mumbai. Except for few legislators and corporators, most of the office bearers have been with the Thackeray camp.

Mr Kirtikar joined the Shinde camp in the presence of Mr Shinde during his felicitation organised by MP Rahul Shewale. Mr Kirtikar after joining declared that he had taken the decision in order to follow Balasaheb Thackeray’s thoughts. A few days ago at the inauguration of the Sthaniya Lokadhikar Samiti Federation office, Mr Kirtikar remained absent, which had led to speculation of him joining the Shinde camp.

The Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leader told the Free Press Journal, ‘’Gajanan Kritikar’s timing is important when there was a talk about some of the legislators who have joined Shinde camp may have a ghar vapsi soon to rejoin Thackeray camp). Instead, Kirtikar left the Shiv Sena UBT to pursue and follow Balasaheb Thackeray's thoughts. It was also on a day when Thackeray camp leader Mr Aaditya Thackeray participated with Congress MP Mr Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.’’

He admitted that Mr Kirtikar had not suddenly taken a decision but the deliberations were on after the Chief Minister had visited his home in July to inquire about his health after he had undergone knee surgery.

Mr Kirtikar rose from a Shiv Sainik to MP due to his strong commitment to the Shiv Sena and his proximity with Mr Balasaheb Thackeray. He was the party's face to take up the cause of representation for the people from Maharashtra in government jobs. He was first elected to the state assembly in 1990 and was a minister in the state cabinet. He was successively elected 2009 to the state assembly and later elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena fired him from the official post of the party.