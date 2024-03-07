Mumbai: Bhoiwada Police Registers Case Against Dismissed Officer In Loan Fraud Case | Representational Image

The Bhoiwada police have initiated legal action against a dismissed police officer, Sanjay Hatekar, who stands accused of deceiving a credit institution by submitting forged documents to secure an Rs.18 lakh loan. The revelation unfolded on March 5 when Sapna Kumbar, a constable from Naigaon police station, approached the Bhoiwada police to file a First Information Report (FIR) against the former inspector.

Details of FIR

According to the FIR, Kumbar, acquainted with Hatekar for over three years, and Abhishek Ghaste, another police officer for two decades, were approached by Hatekar in 2018. At that time, he borrowed Rs.16 lakhs from a private credit institution but faced suspension due to consistent absenteeism from duty.

In 2021, upon his return to duty, Hatekar sought Kumbar and Ghaste as witnesses for acquiring an additional Rs.1 lakh loan. However, discrepancies arose when the credit institution revealed a loan request of Rs.17 lakhs. Despite their denial of signing for such an amount, Hatekar allegedly persuaded them to act as witnesses, leading to their unwitting endorsement of the documents. Hatekar was eventually dismissed in 2022.

Subsequently, Hatekar failed to repay the loan, prompting the credit institution to deduct the outstanding amount from Kumbar and Ghaste's accounts in 2022. When questioned about the non-payment, Hatekar provided unsatisfactory answers.

In 2023, Kumbar, suspecting foul play, filed a Right to Information (RTI) request, which unveiled that Hatekar had purportedly submitted forged salary slips to the credit institution. Realizing the deception, Kumbar approached the police station.

Sanjay Hatekar now faces charges under various sections, including 420 (Cheating), 465 (Forgery), 467 (Forged Document), and 471 (Fraudulently and Dishonestly Uses as Genuine), as registered by the Bhoiwada police.