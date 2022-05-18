Mumbai: Bhiwandi BDU sends 19,234 tonnes of parcel in FY 2021-22, register earnings of Rs. 10 crores

Once a small town known for its agriculture and power looms, Bhiwandi in the Thane district adjoining Mumbai is turning into one of the biggest and busiest parcel terminals of the central railway.

"During the period April-2021 to March-2022, Bhiwandi Road BDU (Business Development Unit) has dispatched 19,234 tonnes of parcels in 16.21 lakh packages registering earnings of Rs. 10.33 crores as compared to 14,963 tonnes in 10.41 lakh packages and earnings of Rs. 8.27 crores in 2020-21," said a CR official adding that Central Railway’s efforts have changed the face of Bhiwandi from a halt station to an 'Important Commercial Centre'.

The Bhiwandi Road railway station in Mumbai Division lies on the Vasai-Diva-Panvel route that connects Central Railway and Western Railway. Located within the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), Several e-commerce companies have their warehouses in Bhiwandi.

A halt station for around 4 dozens of passenger trains, Bhiwandi Road station has all facilities like booking windows, a waiting hall, a passenger reservation system, parking etc.

When the Covid-19 pandemic was sweeping the state and lockdown measures were in force, the CR commissioned a parcel terminal and goods shed, which has now gained much-needed momentum.

"Bhiwandi Road station has emerged as Central Railway Mumbai Division’s most successful Business Development Unit and has shown an encouraging performance in the financial year 2021-22," said Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, CR.

"Among the various items sent to different places from Bhiwandi, in terms of quantity and packages, Shalimar tops the list with a dispatch of 7,875 tonnes of parcels in 7.09 lakh packages followed by 6,621 tonnes of parcels in 4.39 lakh packages to Azra (Guwahati) and 2,627 tonnes of parcels in 2.90 lakh packages to Sankrail Goods Yard (Howrah)," said Sutar adding that the items sent include furniture refrigerators, electronic items, food items, food products, medicines, plastic items, bags, stationery, lubricant oil and cosmetics of popular brands.

"Bhiwandi has multiple advantages like proximity to Mumbai and Thane city, better connectivity by rail to North-South and JNPT port, suitable warehousing and e-commerce facilities and adequate parking space for trucks and tempos.

Apart from that Bhiwandi is a strategic location as the warehouses are located in close vicinity of the station and hence the first mile charges are reduced to an extent" said a CR officer, who is supervising the parcel loading at Bhiwandi.

"Sending the parcel by railway takes less time compared to other modes of transport. Apart from that tariff offered for parcel loaders is also much less as compared to road transport," said a CR official adding that the Mumbai-Chennai parcel express takes only 28 hours, Mumbai-Shalimar (Kolkata) 36 hours and Mumbai -Azara (Assam) takes 50 hours.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 09:21 PM IST