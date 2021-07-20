Mumbai: Bhendi Bazar cluster housing redevelopment Phase 2 work begins

Interestingly, in Mumbai where there are several old dilapidated structures stuck for years for want of redevelopment. Since the competent authorities-- Mumbai Building Repairs and Redevelopment Board (MBRRB) under MHADA and BMC have failed to implement timely redevelopment projects. Following which, every year incidents of house/building collapse causing human tragedy is reported. Recently, 30 people have lost lives due to house/building collapse incident in Mumbai.

While on the hand, SBUT has managed to complete the housing project despite facing similar challenges.

SBUT Spokesperson commented, "For any redevelopment project to succeed, handholding the tenants through the entire process is critical. One-on-one meetings and regular counselling are needed to explain the project and convince them to move from their dilapidated buildings to safer transit accommodations until their new homes were ready. Also each of the residential and commercial transit facilities were built. Alternative to the transit facilities, people also being given rental compensation to be able to opt for a place of their choice." It is important to keep people at the centre of the development by understanding and addressing their needs and requirements while also clearing their doubts and apprehensions, it asserted.

Over 610 families and 128 shop owners have given keys of their new property in Phase 1. These new residential flats have a minimum carpet area of 350 sq. ft including space for private bathrooms and toilets. While the commercial area is housed in ground plus two storeys in a high street shopping format with better frontage, wider visibility and football, it further informed.

The entire redevelopment project is spread on 16.5 acres of land divided into seven self-sustained sectors, with over 250 decrepit buildings, 3200 families and 1250 shops. 11 buildings will be constructed to incorporate all tenants.