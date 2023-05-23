Mumbai: Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train embarks on spectacular journey, promoting domestic tourism & spiritual exploration

In a bid to promote domestic tourism and provide a memorable travel experience, the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train for the "Sri Rameshwaram-Tirupati: Dakshin Yatra" was flagged off on Tuesday from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai.

The train, which embarked on its journey on Tuesday, will follow a circular route and is scheduled to return to CSMT on 2nd June 2023.

Excitement was palpable among the travelers as they embarked on the 10-night/11-day tour, which encompasses a blend of tourist and religious destinations.

The journey promises to be a memorable one, taking the passengers through a host of captivating locations. Highlights include visits to Maharaja's Palace and Lalit Mahal Palace in Mysuru, the Chamundi Hills temple, Krishnaraja Dam, Vrindavan Garden, St. Philomena's Church, and Mysuru Zoo. In addition, travelers will explore renowned sites such as Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Tipu Sultan's Palace, and the bull temple in Bangalore.

Spiritual destinations

The itinerary further encompasses stops at Sri Ramnath Swamy Temple and Dhanushkodi in Rameshwaram, Meenakshi Temple in Madurai, Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Gandhi Mandapam, Kanyakumari Temple in Kanyakumari, and Padmanabhaswamy Temple and Kovalam Beach in Thiruvananthapuram. The journey will conclude with visits to Lord Venkateshwar Swamy Temple and Goddess Padmavati Temple in Tirupati, spanning a duration of 11 days from May 23, 2023, to June 2, 2023.

A total of 518 passengers have eagerly booked their spots for this remarkable tour, with 135 boarding from CSMT Mumbai. Additional passengers will join the journey from Thane (35), Kalyan (42), Pune (191), Daund (14), Solapur (99), and Kalaburgi (02). With such enthusiasm and anticipation in the air, the Bharat Gaurav Train departed with a promising start.

Comfortable amenities

According to a senior official, Bharat Gaurav Train is equipped with comfortable amenities and adheres to the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene. It comprises one AC-2 Tier coach, three AC-3 Tier coaches, seven Sleeper Class coaches, two Generator Coaches, and an Air-conditioned Pantry Car. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has made every effort to ensure the safety and satisfaction of the guests.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including the General Manager of Central Railway, Naresh Lalwani. Lalwani interacted with the tourists on board the train, along with other senior officials such as Alok Singh, Additional General Manager of Central Railway, Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Dhananjay Naik, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Rajnish Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Division, Rahul Himalian, Group General Manager of IRCTC West Zone, and other officials from Central Railway.

"These all-inclusive tour packages offered by IRCTC aim to promote domestic tourism and showcase the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of India" said an official of IRCTC adding that the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train promises an enchanting journey, allowing travelers to explore the diverse beauty and spirituality of southern India.