Mumbai: Bhandup residential society bursts sutli bombs to scare, drive away stray dogs out of complex

The incident of stray dogs being ill-treated by some of the residents from Neptune Living Point in Bhandup was shared with the FPJ correspondent by one of the dog feeders who is also a member of the society. The dog feeder from the society on the condition of anonymity on Wednesday, January 25 informed that in order to drive the stray dogs from the society few members of the society instructed the society security guard to light the sutli bomb a little far away from the dogs to scare and also throw them out from the society.

There is a famous quote which says that "Dogs are man's best friends" and everyone would nod their head in agreement, but after knowing the story of Neptune Living Point in Bhandup one will reconsider the quote.

Dog feeder says sutli bombs burst to drive away dogs

One of the dog feeders from society while speaking with the FPJ on the condition of anonymity said,"Stray dogs are often feared and thus ill-treated. I took the ownership of these dogs and also got them vaccinated. I may say that the fear in people is justified to some extent. I just want to ask one question: don't they have the right to live on earth as much as we do? The stray dogs have been staying for the last 15-20 years since the inception of society but now suddenly few residents who fear dogs don't want the dogs to be in the society. Dogs are territorial animals. Due to pressure from some residents the society security guard was given some 10 packets of sutli bombs. I used to feed the stray dogs in the society and also sometimes ask the security guard to feed them and I used to pay him for it. On 19th January, 2023 when I went to feed the stray dogs I found sutli bombs in his cabin. I inquired about it to which he said that he has been asked by the members of the society to light the sutli bombs away from the dogs to scare them so that they can run away from the society."

The dog feeder further added, "When I went to register the FIR with the Bhandup police station against few unknown members and security guards of the society the police refused to take first information report (FIR) saying that they are busy in the bandobast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi event in Bandra Kurla Complex. The police just took the non-cognisable offence."

