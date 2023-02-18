Mumbai: BEST’s e-double deckers all set for road show next week | File pic

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking is all set to start commercial operations of India’s first air-conditioned (AC) electric double-decker bus from next week on a south Mumbai route.

BEST will also get four more e-double decker buses this month. These are likely to be put in service in the first week of March, with 18 more by March-end.

Successful trial run

On Friday, a trial run was conducted between Colaba bus depot and Wilson College; the bus returned to Colaba via Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Gateway of India.

During the trial, riders (including BEST officials) appreciated the higher upper deck, wider glass windows, CCTV camera surveillance and double doors with separate staircase on both sides, which they said would reduce the halt time, thereby improving punctuality.

Each bus has 65 seats and can carry 80 passengers. The lightweight aluminium body would help achieve a higher passenger-to-weight ratio and a competitive cost per passenger per kilometre, officials said.

Yuvraj Thange, 46, who drove the trial bus from Colaba bus depot to Wilson College and back, said, “Driving this bus is easier than other BEST buses. It’s equipped with an advanced driving system and anyone can easily handle it.”

BEST General Manager Lokesh Chandra said they are conducting trials in south Mumbai as well Kurla-BKC and Juhu-BKC routes.