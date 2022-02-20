Mumbai: BEST's Chalo app launched on IOS

The BEST's Chalo app, which was initially available only on the Android platform, has now been launched for IOS users as well.

"CHALO App for BEST Best bus tickets ,bus passes, live tracking and passenger capacity is available for Iphone users. Now you can download Chalo app from App Store for IOS," the BEST announced via Twitter.

— BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) February 19, 2022

Recently the BEST started notifying any bus route changes, diversions and other similar information via the notification tab of Chalo App.

The app not only helps passengers in buying physical tickets but also enables them to track the bus, know the expected time of arrival, know whether the bus is crowded or not and even allows making payment through multiple e-wallet platforms.

During a survey conducted by FPJ regarding the 'Chalo' app, it was revealed that the app not only informs the commuters regarding the BEST bus routes but it also displays the other modes of transport that a commuter may need to reach their destination, including taxis and rickshaws with the total fare of the trip. The app also displays the walking distance from the bus stop till the destination.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 02:30 PM IST