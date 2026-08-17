Mumbai: BEST Workers To Begin Indefinite Strike From August 18 Over Unresolved Demands | File Image

Employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking are expected to begin an indefinite strike from August 18, citing several unresolved issues related to salaries, pay scales, financial assistance and retirement dues.

BEST Workers’ Union General Secretary Shashank Rao said the protest will commence at 11:30 am outside the union office at Opera House in Mumbai. The agitation follows prolonged demands for the resolution of various employee-related concerns.

What are the key demands?

Among the union’s key demands is an immediate financial provision for BEST in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget. It has also sought the implementation of pending wage settlements covering the 2016-2021 and 2021-2026 periods.

The workers are additionally seeking the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations and salary structures equivalent to those of BMC employees. The union has also demanded equal remuneration for wet-lease workers performing similar duties.

Another issue raised by the employees concerns salary discrepancies affecting workers who were absorbed into BEST’s electricity supply department in 2010 and 2024. The union has called for these anomalies to be rectified and for the memorandum of understanding signed on June 11, 2019, to be implemented.

The union has further called for sufficient financial assistance from the BMC to support the upkeep of BEST-owned buses and cover the undertaking’s operational shortfall.

Workers have also demanded that gratuity and other outstanding payments owed to retired employees be cleared without further delay.

The proposed strike comes amid ongoing labour-related tensions within BEST, with employees continuing to raise concerns over wages, retirement benefits, contractual employment and the undertaking’s financial difficulties.

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