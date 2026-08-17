‘Has Value Of Mumbai Residents’ Lives Become Zero?’ Sena Leader Aaditya Thackeray Slams Govt Over Metro Incident

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Mahayuti government over a recent metro construction incident in Mira Road, where construction material reportedly fell onto the road.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Thackeray questioned the government over the incident and wrote, “Has the value of Mumbai residents' lives become zero under this government's rule?”

मुंबईकरांच्या जिवाची किंमत ह्या सरकारच्या राजवटीत शून्य झाली आहे का?



आज मीरा रोड येथील मेट्रो लाईन ९ च्या कामादरम्यान थुंगा हॉस्पिटलजवळ मेट्रोचा स्लॅब आणि बांधकामाचे साहित्य खाली कोसळले. अत्यंत धक्कादायक म्हणजे, खालून जाणारी स्कुल व्हॅन थोडक्यात बचावली!



जर आज काही अघटित घडलं… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 17, 2026

School van narrowly escapes mishap

Referring to the incident, which reportedly occurred during construction work for Metro Line 9 near Thunga Hospital in Mira Road, Thackeray said a metro slab and construction material collapsed, narrowly missing a school van passing underneath.

“If some mishap had occurred today, who would be held responsible?” he questioned.

According to initial reports, a large rock reportedly fell from a considerable height onto the road, with pieces of the material hitting a vehicle carrying school students. Fortunately, no students or other people were injured in the incident.

Mira Road Metro Slab Portion Falls Near Thunga Hospital, School Van Narrowly Escapes Major Damage - VIDEO#Mumbai #BreakingNewshttps://t.co/PV4uCfogUL — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 17, 2026

Safety concerns raised

The incident has raised concerns over safety arrangements at metro construction sites, particularly for motorists and pedestrians using roads near ongoing construction work.

Thackeray also referred to a similar incident in Mulund a few months ago, where a Metro 4 slab collapsed, resulting in the death of a citizen. He alleged that the “BJP-Munde government” had failed to learn from such incidents.

“Substandard work is being hastily approved solely to inflate percentages and fill contractors' pockets. No safety rules are being followed whatsoever,” Thackeray alleged.

Thackeray demands safety audit

Calling for immediate action, Thackeray demanded that the contractor responsible be “blacklisted” for allegedly putting people's lives at risk. He also called for criminal charges against the officials and contractor concerned and demanded an immediate third-party safety audit of all ongoing metro works across Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

आज सकाळी सुमारे ११:५० वाजता, मेट्रो मार्गिका ९ वरील मेडेतिया नगर स्थानक येथे कंत्राटदारामार्फत राडारोडा (मलबा) हटविण्याचे आणि साहित्य हलविण्याचे काम सुरू होते. यावेळी क्रेनद्वारे साहित्य हलवताना साहित्य वाहून नेण्यासाठी लावलेल्या बास्केटचा पादचारी पुलाच्या (FOB) परिसरात… — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) August 17, 2026

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has imposed a cumulative Rs 12.5 crore penalty on the contractor J Kumar and consultants following a safety lapse at the under-construction Medetiya Nagar Metro station on Line 9 on Western Express Highway.