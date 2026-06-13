Mumbai: BEST Wet-Lease Electric Bus Damaged At Shivaji Nagar Junction Signal Due To Uneven Road, No Injuries Reported |

Mumbai: A BEST wet-lease Electric bus operating from Shivaji Nagar to Ghatkopar Station (East) sustained major damage on Saturday, June 13, at Shivaji Nagar Junction signal due to 'uneven road' conditions.

The incident occurred at around 3.20 pm on Bus Route No. 404, which operates between Shivaji Nagar in Govandi and Ghatkopar Station. The incident came just days after a BEST bus allegedly went out of control and crashed into multiple vehicles near Plaza Cinema in Dadar, killing one person.

What happened?

According to preliminary information, the bus experienced a sudden jerk while passing through the junction due to the uneven road surface. The impact damaged the front bumper and headlight assembly, which detached and fell onto the road.

Technical Team Responds

The Tata Group's wet-lease technical personnel were immediately informed and promptly reached the spot. The damaged bumper was removed, and the bus was taken to the depot for necessary repairs. Meanwhile, the bus was replaced by Vehicle No. 6729, which was put into service at 5.10 pm. It was also confirmed that there was no collision involved, and also no passengers or pedestrians were injured.

Meanwhile, in the recent fatal BEST bus accident in Dadar, officials have found no technical fault in the vehicle and are now focusing on possible driver negligence as the primary cause of the crash. The accident claimed the life of Niyaz Ahmed and left several others injured, triggering widespread concern over road safety and public transport operations.

The wet-lease model adopted by BEST is facing increased scrutiny following a series of fatal accidents, fires, breakdowns, and technical failures that have raised serious concerns about passenger safety and operational accountability. Data accessed by The Free Press Journal shows that 22 of the 23 fatal accidents reported between August 2025 and May 2026 involved wet-lease buses, accounting for nearly 96 per cent of all fatal incidents.

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