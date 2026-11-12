Mumbai: BEST To Induct 1,500 Electric Midi Buses Under PM E-DRIVE Scheme, First 225 By March 2027 To Improve Last-Mile Connectivity

The nine-metre electric buses will feature wheelchair accessibility, air-conditioned interiors and a minimum range of 200 km per charge | File Photo

Mumbai, November 12, 2026: In a major push to strengthen Mumbai’s public transport network, BEST will induct 1,500 air-conditioned electric midi buses under the Centre’s PM E-DRIVE scheme.

The agreement was signed on November 12, with the new 9-metre buses expected to improve last-mile connectivity, reduce waiting time at bus stops and serve areas where larger buses cannot easily operate.

The move is significant for commuters travelling to and from Metro stations, particularly in densely populated neighbourhoods with narrow roads and heavy traffic.

With the addition of smaller electric buses, BEST aims to expand its reach and improve connectivity in areas that are difficult to serve with conventional buses. The new fleet is also expected to strengthen public transport as Mumbai's Metro network continues to expand.

Two Operators To Supply 1,500 Buses

Of the 1,500 buses, Mumbai Electric Vehicle Operation Pvt Ltd will supply 1,050 buses manufactured by EKA, while Sai Green E-Transit Pvt Ltd will provide 450 buses manufactured by Switch. Both companies will operate the buses on a wet-lease basis, under which the operator will provide the vehicles along with operational services.

The procurement was carried out through a national competitive tender by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), followed by approval from the BEST Committee.

Wheelchair Access And Advanced Safety Features

The buses will have a seating capacity of 28 passengers and will be equipped with ultra-low entry floors, automatic wheelchair ramps and dedicated wheelchair spaces.

With a minimum range of 200 km on a single charge, they will also have front and rear air suspension, CCTV cameras, fire detection and suppression systems, GPS tracking and USB charging points near every seat.

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First 225 Buses Expected By March 2027

Under the 12-year concession agreement, each bus will have a guaranteed annual operational distance of 64,800 km. BEST will also earn revenue from advertisements displayed on the buses.

The induction will take place in phases, with around 225 buses expected by March 2027 and the remaining 1,275 by March 2028.

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