BEST General Manager Sonia Sethi has announced a gradual shift towards self-owned buses as the undertaking seeks greater control over Mumbai's public transport operations | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 20, 2026: In a significant shift in its bus procurement policy, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has decided to move away from the wet-lease model and gradually return to owning its buses. The recently signed contract for 1,500 electric midi buses will be the last procurement under this arrangement, BEST General Manager Sonia Sethi announced on Friday.

The announcement marks a potential turning point for Mumbai's public bus transport system, which has increasingly depended on private contractors to operate its fleet.

BEST has faced sustained criticism from commuter organisations over declining service quality, recurring accidents and the working conditions of drivers employed by private operators. The decision to move towards self-owned buses is expected to give the Undertaking greater control over its fleet and operations.

Addressing the BEST Committee meeting convened to discuss the Undertaking's 2027-28 Budget, Sethi said the first batch of the recently contracted buses would join the fleet by March 2027.

"The previous contract of 1,500 midi electric buses, with the first lot set to join the fleet by March 2027, will be the last under a wet-lease model. We are moving towards self-owned buses," she said in her opening remarks.

Last week, BEST signed agreements with two private contractors for the supply and operation of 1,500 electric midi buses. Mumbai Electric Vehicle Operation Pvt Ltd will supply 1,050 buses, while Saigreen EVM Pvt Ltd will provide the remaining 450 buses.

The buses will operate under a 12-year Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model, under which private operators are responsible for providing and maintaining the vehicles.

The first lot of 225 buses is expected to enter service by March 2027, while the remaining 1,275 buses will be inducted in phases by March 2028. These buses will primarily operate as feeder services along existing and upcoming Metro corridors, improving last-mile connectivity for commuters. Their smaller size is also expected to make them suitable for navigating Mumbai's narrow roads and congested neighbourhoods.

Fleet Increasingly Dependent On Private Operators

The scale of BEST's dependence on private contractors can be gauged from its existing fleet. Of the 2,877 buses currently operated by the Undertaking, as many as 2,628 are under the wet-lease model, while only 249 are owned by BEST. This means nearly 91 per cent of its fleet is operated under private contracts.

BEST initiated the process of introducing the wet-lease model in 2018, with the first batches of contracted buses rolling out onto Mumbai's roads in September 2019. The arrangement was introduced to expand the fleet without requiring the cash-strapped Undertaking to make large upfront investments in purchasing buses.

Under this system, private contractors own the buses, provide drivers and take responsibility for maintenance, fuel and insurance. BEST pays the contractors a fixed amount for every kilometre operated. While the model helped BEST induct buses without bearing the entire cost of ownership, it also increased its dependence on private agencies for day-to-day transport operations.

Commuter organisations, including Aamchi Mumbai Aamchi BEST (AMAB) and Aapli BEST Aaplyachsaathi, have repeatedly demanded that the wet-lease model be scrapped. They have raised concerns over the quality of services, accidents involving contracted buses and the working conditions of drivers employed by private contractors.

However, Sethi's announcement does not mean an immediate end to private bus operations. The existing contracts will continue according to their terms, including the recently signed 12-year agreement for 1,500 electric buses. The transition towards an owned fleet is therefore likely to take place gradually.

Financial Challenges Remain

The announcement comes at a time when BEST continues to grapple with a substantial financial deficit, particularly in its transport operations. According to the budget projections presented before the committee, the Undertaking's revenue is estimated to rise to Rs 8,559.06 crore in 2027-28, compared with Rs 5,689.34 crore in 2025-26. However, the overall deficit for 2027-28 is projected at Rs 1,518.71 crore.

The transport department's deficit is expected to decline from Rs 2,183.88 crore in 2025-26 to Rs 1,518.71 crore in 2027-28. Meanwhile, the electricity supply department is projected to generate a net surplus of Rs 170.68 crore in 2026-27, up 4.12 per cent from Rs 163.92 crore in the previous year, excluding Rs 280 crore received towards Fuel Adjustment Charges. The surplus is estimated to increase further to Rs 201.21 crore in 2027-28.

While the proposed shift towards self-owned buses signals a change in BEST's long-term approach, the financial implications of purchasing, maintaining and operating its own fleet remain significant. The bigger challenge for the Undertaking will be to expand ownership without adding to its already substantial financial burden, while ensuring reliable services for Mumbai's daily commuters.

BEST's Wet-Lease Bus Model

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