BEST Bus Catches Fire Near Sassoon Dock After Sparks Emerge From Starter; Vehicle Badly Damaged, Passenger Escapes Unhurt |

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a BEST bus near Sassoon Dock on Tuesday morning after sparks were noticed near its starter, leaving the vehicle extensively damaged. The incident occurred around 7 am when the bus was operating on Route 139 from Colaba Depot towards Gita Nagar. No injuries were reported, and the lone passenger on board escaped unharmed.

Sparks Near Starter Trigger Fire In BEST Bus At Sassoon Dock

According to BEST’s preliminary incident report, the driver noticed sparks near the starter when the bus reached the Sassoon Dock bus stop on the Dockyard Road direction. Smoke soon began emanating from the vehicle before it caught fire. The driver attempted to control the blaze using the fire extinguisher available on the bus but failed to contain it.

He subsequently alerted the fire brigade, which rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames by spraying water on the vehicle. The bus, bearing registration number MH-01-CV-8159, sustained extensive damage in the incident.

The bus was operated from Colaba Depot and was assigned to Route 139. Officials said there was only one passenger in the bus at the time of the fire. The passenger was not injured, while the driver also escaped unhurt.Depot Officer Sawant from Colaba Depot was deputed to the incident site. The matter was also reported to the BEST Bus Control for further action.

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