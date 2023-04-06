Mumbai: BEST starts two new premium bus services starting from ₹90; Check Details

BEST

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has started two new premium bus service routes from Thane to Andheri East and Gundavali Metro Station to BKC.

Buses on these routes will run every 15 minutes during peak hours between 7.30am and 11.30am and between 4pm and 8pm. While the fare from Thane to Andheri East is Rs178 per passenger, it’s Rs90 from Gundavali Metro Station to BKC.

Besides, looking at the rising demand for the premium service between the airport and south Mumbai, and between the airport and Kharghar, services will run every 30 minutes instead of 45 minutes.

The daily average ridership of premium services is over 5,000. They were started as an alternative to self-driven cars and offer comfortable and safe public transport to Mumbaikars. Currently, 50 luxury buses have been deployed on different routes.

Besides, commuters can also live-track these buses on BEST’s Chalo App and can pre-book with 100% digital payment options. These buses don’t allow standees, so the seat is assured when the ticket is booked. In the airport service, special baggage racks have been installed free of charge.

