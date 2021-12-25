Mumbai: BEST shares new look of Ho Ho bus; see pics

It is surely the Ho Ho season! Not just because of the Christmas' Santa laughing along his reindeer, but also due to this recent launch.

The Hop On, Hop Off buses, abbreviated as Ho-Ho, were launched on Friday at the Worli Bus Depot. The BEST's unique concept happens to be a part of their major revival of citywide tourist buses.

Earlier today, the official Twitter handle of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) shared a couple of pictures of the buses' new appearance.

The Ho Ho buses will start from Gateway of India and take its tourists to Juhu Chowpatty, touching upon several sights on route. About 11 halts and 19 sightseeing points mark the journey. As of now, the list includes, CSMT, Byculla Zoo/Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Siddhivinayak Temple, Bandra Bandstand, Juhu Garden, Juhu Chowpatty, Bandra-Worli Sea link, Nehru Science Centre/Nehru Planetarium, Mani Bhavan, Hanging Garden, Aquarium, Wankhede Stadium, Nariman Point and Mantralaya.

“The buses will run at a frequency of 30 minutes and they will be available from 9 am to 8 pm. The daily bus pass will cost Rs 250,” a BEST spokesperson said.

The name attracts people to take a view, isn't it? The Ho Ho buses facilitates tourists to visit sites of their own choice and rejoin the tour on subsequent buses on the route on the same ticket of the day. According to reports, at a later date, the tickets for all tourist buses will be available on the popular Book My Show app.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 02:17 PM IST