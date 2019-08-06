Mumbai: BEST reduces power rate

Mumbai: Empowered by its success in attracting over 10 lakh more passengers after reduction of its bus fares to a minimum of Rs 5, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has now decided to reduce its power tariff by Re 1 per unit, a 12 per cent discount, informed the chairman of the BEST committee, Anil Patankar, on Monday.

In 2017-18, the average power tariff was Rs 8.23 per unit, which was reduced by 24 paise in 2018-19 to Rs 7.99 per unit. Now with the latest announcement, the tariff will be Rs 6.99 per unit. With this reduction, the BEST administration claims its charges are lesser than those of other players like Adani, Tata and others.

Meanwhile, with implementation of the Abhay scheme, the undertaking has recovered Rs 4.99 crore in dues, pending since March 29, said Patankar. 10,500 new consumers have been given BEST electricity connections.