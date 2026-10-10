Mumbai BEST Recovers 84% Of Power Theft Dues Over 3 Decades | File Pic

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has recovered Rs 220.05 crore, or 84.08% of the total amount assessed in 30,932 cases of power theft and unauthorised electricity use between 1993 and August 2026. The remaining Rs 41.66 crore is yet to be recovered, with the undertaking citing court cases, delays in recovering dues from public sector bodies and difficulties in verifying consumers in densely populated slum areas.

The figures assume significance amid questions over BEST’s vigilance recovery performance. Reports published between August 31 and September 2 had highlighted a recovery of Rs 12.02 crore against an assessment of Rs 54.25 crore, putting the recovery rate at around 22%. However, these figures covered an incomplete two-year period and did not include the undertaking’s cumulative record dating back to 1993. The long-term data shows that BEST has recovered more than four-fifths of the total amount assessed in such cases.

Ward-wise recovery rates vary

Ward-wise figures show considerable differences in recovery rates across Mumbai. Ward C recorded the highest recovery rate at 98.90%, collecting Rs 6.71 crore against an assessment of Rs 6.79 crore. Ward B followed at 92.81%, with Rs 24.37 crore recovered against Rs 26.26 crore, while Ward FS achieved 92.64%, recovering Rs 12.07 crore against Rs 13.02 crore. Ward E recorded the lowest recovery rate at 69.58%, with Rs 33.65 crore recovered against Rs 48.37 crore assessed. Ward GN, which recorded the highest assessment of Rs 65.29 crore, recovered Rs 53.33 crore, or 81.68% of its dues.

Court cases delay outstanding recoveries

BEST has attributed the outstanding amount to several hurdles, including pending cases in Special Courts, lengthy recovery procedures involving public sector organisations and challenges in identifying and verifying consumers in high-density slum pockets. These factors have complicated efforts to recover dues accumulated over the years.

Strict conditions for power reconnection

The undertaking has also maintained that consumers cannot restore electricity connections after being caught stealing power by paying a nominal amount. Under the Electricity Act, 2003, reconnection is permitted only after payment of the full assessed amount, applicable compounding charges and completion of other statutory requirements.

Outstanding dues remain a challenge

The outstanding Rs 41.66 crore remains a significant recovery challenge for BEST, even as its cumulative figures indicate a substantially higher collection rate than the shorter-period data suggests.

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