Mumbai: BEST receives good response for 'Tap in/Tap out' ticketing, will start services on 12 more buses

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) are seeing good response with their 'tap-in/tap-out' bus routes as 70 percent of total passengers travelling in it are using NCMC card or Chalo app to buy tickets. It's been 15 days since they started it on a pilot basis on bus route number 115 plying between Churchgate and Gateway of India.

According to the General Manager of BEST, Lokesh Chandra, at least 70 percent of commuters prefer using tap-in/tap-out service either using the Chalo App or the Card.

"Currently two buses on route number 115 have been put in service. We can expect more than 90 percent in a week's time," Chandra said.

Sources in BEST Undertaking said that they are looking at introducing the ‘Tap In Tap Out’ service on 12 more buses running in south Mumbai, probably from next week. The BEST introduced this service on April 20.

The other routes in south Mumbai would start and terminate from CSMT and Churchgate and are likely to connect areas of Nariman Point, NCPA, etc. Gradually they will also connect the buses running from CSMT and Churchgate railway stations too.

The BEST officials said that close to 400 passengers have used tap-in, tap-out service since April 20 either using the smart cards or the Chalo App.

As per the plan, around 12-15 more buses will be installed with these cards and mobile app reading machines in the days to come.

The passengers have to board these buses from the front where the driver sits so that he can monitor with a tap. Once it gets tapped, the passenger will be notified with a green tick which means the passenger can enter and while getting down, again it needs to be tapped to ensure that the ticket fare gets deducted for that route.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 09:51 PM IST