Mumbai: BEST Plans Power Expansion Into Eastern, Western Suburbs; Targets 8–10 Per Cent Consumer Base Growth

BEST is assessing network capacity, manpower and investment requirements before expanding electricity distribution into Mumbai’s suburbs | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 28, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) is preparing a plan to expand its electricity distribution business beyond Mumbai’s island city and into the eastern and western suburbs.

The undertaking will conduct a detailed technical study to assess whether its existing electricity network can be extended to suburban areas, the manpower required and the investment needed for the expansion.

Technical Study To Assess Expansion

The study will examine the capacity of BEST’s existing distribution network and identify the infrastructure required for the proposed expansion. It will also assess the additional staff needed to operate and maintain the network. A detailed report is expected to be prepared within a month, following which BEST is likely to decide the next steps.

"If BEST does not focus on expanding its electricity distribution network in the western suburbs, private players will take the opportunity, just as happened with Dolphin Telecom. It is important for BEST to change its policy according to the changing requirements and market conditions,” said Ramakant Gupta, BJP committee member of BEST.

The move comes at a time when BEST is looking to strengthen its position in Mumbai’s competitive electricity distribution market. BEST currently has around 10.8 lakh electricity consumers, compared with around 29 lakh consumers of Adani Electricity and 7 lakh of Tata Power. The undertaking is considering increasing its consumer base by 8-10 per cent, subject to the findings of the technical study.

BEST Eyes Larger Consumer Base

BEST has traditionally supplied electricity mainly in the island city, while Adani Electricity and Tata Power have a significant presence across several suburban areas. Expanding into the suburbs could therefore give BEST access to a larger consumer base and increase its role in Mumbai’s electricity distribution sector.

The proposed expansion also follows BEST adding around 5,500 new electricity consumers in the island city. Officials are now examining whether the undertaking’s existing infrastructure and resources can support a larger expansion.

The plan, however, will depend on the technical feasibility, investment requirement and availability of manpower. The study is expected to provide clarity on the cost of expanding the network and the areas that BEST could potentially serve.

For BEST, the proposal is not merely about adding consumers. It could mark a shift in its electricity distribution strategy, taking the undertaking beyond its traditional operating area and putting it in more direct competition with private power distributors in Mumbai.

Mumbai Electricity Consumers

Distributor | Consumers

Adani Electricity | 29 lakh

BEST | 10.8 lakh

Tata Power | 7 lakh

BEST Expansion Plan

Current BEST consumers: 10.8 lakh

New consumers recently added: 5,500

Target growth: 8–10 per cent

Study report: Within 1 month

Expansion areas: Eastern & Western suburbs

Study focus: Network capacity + Manpower + investment

Tariff

Adani Electricity Tariff Slabs (2026–27)

0–100 units: Rs 2.65 per unit

101–300 units: Rs 5.85 per unit

301–500 units: Rs 7.10 per unit

Above 500 units: Rs 8.35 per unit

Tata Power Tariff Slabs (2026–27)

0–100 units: Rs 1.90 per unit

101–300 units: Rs 3.50 to Rs 5.50 per unit (approximate baseline)

301–500 units: Rs 9.24 per unit

Above 500 units: Up to Rs 10.24 per unit

Also Watch:

BEST

0–100 units: Rs 5.05 per unit (+ Rs 1.35 wheeling charge)

101–300 units: Rs 10.25 per unit (+ Rs 1.35 wheeling charge)

301–500 units: Rs 13.80 per unit (+ Rs 1.35 wheeling charge)

Above 500 units: Rs 15.80 per unit (+ Rs 1.35 wheeling charge)

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