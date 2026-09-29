Mumbai: BEST Opposes Private Power Distribution Proposal In Dharavi, Cites Network And Consumer Concerns

BEST has approached Maharashtra’s electricity regulator against a proposal to introduce another power distributor in Dharavi | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 28, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has raised an objection before the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) against a private player’s proposal to undertake electricity distribution in Dharavi, where BEST currently supplies power to consumers.

The objection was raised before the state electricity regulator as the private utility seeks permission to enter Dharavi’s electricity distribution network. BEST has opposed the proposal, citing concerns over its existing distribution infrastructure, consumer base and the implications of allowing another utility to operate in an area currently served by the undertaking.

BEST Raises Consumer Base Concerns

The development could open a fresh debate over competition in Mumbai’s electricity distribution sector. BEST currently supplies electricity to a large number of consumers in Dharavi, and any entry by a private distribution company could potentially affect the undertaking’s consumer base and revenue from the area.

The matter will now be examined by MERC, which regulates electricity generation, transmission, distribution and retail supply in Maharashtra. The regulator will have to consider the private player’s proposal as well as BEST’s objections before deciding on the way forward.

Proposal Could Have Wider Impact

The proposal is significant for Dharavi, one of Mumbai’s most densely populated areas, where reliable and affordable electricity supply remains important for both households and commercial establishments. For BEST, which is also the city’s public transport undertaking, the issue assumes importance as electricity distribution remains an important part of its operations.

Also Watch:

The objection also comes at a time when Mumbai’s electricity distribution sector already has multiple players operating across different areas. Any decision allowing another utility to distribute power in Dharavi could therefore have wider implications for the city’s electricity market and the future of BEST’s distribution operations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/