Mumbai: BEST Plans ₹200-Crore Overhaul To Replace 300 Km Of Ageing Power Cables By 2029

BEST plans to replace nearly 300 km of ageing underground electricity cables across south and central Mumbai to reduce power outages and fire risks | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 22: Nearly 300 km of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking’s underground electricity cable network, with several sections dating back 70–80 years, needs replacement, exposing the risks posed by ageing infrastructure in the city.

A fire triggered by a suspected short circuit in Bhuleshwar on Thursday has once again drawn attention to the deteriorating network. BEST has initiated a tender process for the replacement work, estimated to cost ₹200 crore, with the project expected to be completed by 2029.

Ageing Cables Pose Fire Risks

According to BEST officials, repeated power failures and temporary supply arrangements have added to the burden on old cables. In some cases, damaged sections are repaired temporarily using insulating tape, while power supply is restored by diverting electricity through alternative cable networks. These measures can increase the load on functioning lines and leave the original faults unresolved.

“Following power outages, temporary connections are often provided, increasing the load on existing lines. This can cause old cables to overheat and catch fire. This could also have been a factor in Bhuleshwar,” a senior BEST official said. Officials also said that unauthorised or temporary connections to existing lines further aggravate the problem.

1,200 Critical Locations Identified

The undertaking has identified nearly 1,200 critical locations across south and central Mumbai where cable faults require urgent attention. These include Marine Lines, Girgaon, Bhuleshwar, Kalbadevi, Wadala, Matunga, Bhendi Bazaar, Masjid, Sion, Mahim, Zaveri Bazaar and Dadar. The affected areas fall under municipal wards serving around 10.5 lakh electricity consumers.

BEST expects the tender to be awarded shortly, with work likely to begin by December or early January 2027. The complete replacement programme is expected to take two to three years.

Road Excavation Adds To Challenge

The immediate challenge is accessing damaged cables buried beneath roads, including stretches where the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has recently completed cement concrete road projects.

BEST has sought the civic body’s permission to excavate these roads and repair the faults. The work will involve digging up stretches of around three to five metres at individual locations to replace damaged cables and temporary wiring.

Officials estimate that a separate exercise to replace temporary arrangements could take close to a year. BEST is considering compensation to the BMC at around ₹10,000 per metre for road excavation.

7,500 Power Complaints Recorded

The scale of the problem is also reflected in the complaint figures. BEST has recorded around 7,500 power-related complaints so far this year, nearly 1,000 more than in 2024, while over 2,500 complaints involving cable faults and other technical issues remain unresolved.

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In south Mumbai’s A, B, C, D and E wards, a single fuse control room caters to around 3.5 lakh consumers. BEST has approved the recruitment of nearly 690 workers for cable fault detection and repairs.

Officials said rising demand, heatwaves, monsoon waterlogging and rapid redevelopment have further strained the network, making replacement essential to reduce outages and fire risks.

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