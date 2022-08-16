Mumbai: User flags 'rude' behaviour of conductor on Twitter; BEST orders probe

Inquiry against BEST bus conductor over rude behavior with passenger | Photo: Twitter Image

Taking cognisance of a tweet of a passenger, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport ( BEST) on Tuesday ordered an inquiry against a bus conductor, who allegedly misbehaved with a passenger. Confirming the action, general manager, BEST, Lokesh Chandra said, an inquiry has been ordered, and if the conductor is found guilty, appropriate action will be taken against him.

At around 9:25 am on Tuesday, a passenger @Khurshedswami tagging BEST tweeted the picture of the bus conductor “Availed the super saver offer of five trips in Re 1 for seven days on Route A5 bus MH-03/CV7142 to Metro Cinema. Extremely rude conductor grumbling, 10 rupayache ticket 1 rupyat ghetaat fukatye! At Least we don't loot the BEST by resorting to strikes violence and Bonuses! (sic).

When the FPJ tried to connect with the passenger through Twitter, there was no response.

Replying to the passenger's tweet, BEST wrote, “Notified to Anik Depot Manager for necessary action in the matter.”

Following this, the passenger posted another tweet saying “Would appreciate strong action against people who are rude to passengers. Pax creates the income.. The SuperSaver offer was a Promo for Independence Day.. Not a Bheek. Pax would be encouraged to travel more with such offers. But such language will ensure people stay away/avoid altogether” (sic). Supporting @Khurshedswami, a few more people also reacted on Twiter. “Completely agree with you! Such offers encourage people to take public transport!” Deepesh Chnag.

The freedom plan was launched by BEST on August 1 as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations and as a means to boost digitalisation. Under the initiative, anyone can travel by BEST buses to any location by paying just Re 1 per ticket. “This one-time scheme is available for new users of the Chalo App for seven days, beneficiaries can hop on for five rides on any BEST bus, irrespective of the routes. Earlier, the offer was available till August 15 but has now been extended till August 31, Under the plan, new Chalo App users can download a pass for Re 1, valid for both AC and non-AC buses. To date over one lakh, Mumbaikars have availed of the offer.