Mumbai: 10 more AC local trains from 19th August on CR; check time table here

Mumbai's Central Railway will introduce 10 more AC local services by replacing the following non-AC services with effect from August 19th 2022.

With this, the total number of AC local services in the Central line will increase to 66 daily. However, the total number of suburban services on Central Railway Mumbai Division will remain 1,810.

Out of these 10 services, there will be one in the morning and one in the evening during peak hours.

These AC locals will not run on Sundays and nominated holidays.

New Time Table:

Thane -CSMT fast local will leaveThane at 08.20 am CSMT- Badlapur fast local leaving CSMT at 09.09 am Badlapur - CSMT fast local will leave Badlapur at 10.42 am CSMT- Kalyan fast local will leave CSMT at 12.25 noon Kalyan-CSMT fast local will leave Kalyan at 1.36 pm CSMT - Thane slow local will leave CSMT at 3.02 pm Thane - CSMT slow local will leave Thane at 4.12 pm CSMT - Badlapur fast local will leave CSMT at 5.22 pm Badalapur - CSMT fast local will leave Badlapur at 6.55 pm CSMT -Thane fast local will leave CSMT at 8.30 pm